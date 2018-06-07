 

Watch: Aussie police officers risk lives bashing into burning car to save elderly man

A 73-year-old was pulled from his crashed car, lying on its side north of Brisbane yesterday.
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

North Taranaki SPCA have released footage of the cat, after he was found clinging to a Chevy Camaro outside a New Plymouth hotel.

Watch: Cat loses claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth


Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

Mel B in a Jenny Craig advertisement.

Most read story: Jenny Craig Australia fined over misleading ad featuring Mel B

The owner had no idea his pet puss was coming with him.

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.

The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road shut and more snow possible as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.



 
