Watch: Aussie paddle boarder has magical experience with friendly whale that 'just wanted a pat'

A paddle boarder in New South Wales got a special treat last week when a friendly whale decided to join in on the fun.

Todd Mingramm told 9NEWS he was teaching a paddle boarding class when the creature "came up right near" him.

"I had no idea what it was. Suddenly, the whale spurted high in the air," he said.

"It was super friendly and just wanted a pat."

Mr Mingamm said the "most amazing" part was when the whale rolled onto its back.