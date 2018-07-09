 

Watch: Aussie musician Shannon Noll launches extraordinary foul-mouthed tirade after audience member throws something at him on stage

Former Australian Idol runner-up Shannon Noll has apologised after launching an expletive-laden and vulgar tirade at a member of the audience who threw something at him during a performance on Saturday night,

The Australian singer was responding to having something thrown at him during a performance.
Source: Facebook / Peita Doyle

Noll was performing at the Duck Creek Picnic Races in NSW when one of the crowd threw something at him, with an audience member filming the extraordinary rant that followed.

"Hey, who's that f---head? Get up here, man. Yeah, you, whoever threw that, get up here," the 42-year-old says in the video.

The rant then continues with more extreme language. 

Last night, Noll apologised for his behaviour in a Facebook post, saying his rant was borne out of frustration.

