Watch: Aussie mates battle wildfire to save house from raging inferno in NSW

Two friends fought back, as a raging inferno destroyed homes in the small town of Dargan, New South Wales over the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Your playlist will load after this ad

Local resident, Liam Francis and his friend Jack Dzwinek battled the 30-metre-high bushfire with just a garden hose, as they attempted to defend Francis' home.

While the pair managed to save the house. A caravan, shipping container and car were all lost to the bushfire.

'I lost my caravan and shipping container and car and whatever else is up there, but main thing is the house is all good,' Mr Dzwinek told Nine News.

Even as houses around them started to catch fire, Liam Francis battled on, spraying down his house.

"Just kept spraying things, just kept spraying red things, and it sort of sorted itself out, I think," he said.

In total, 16 houses were lost to the inferno in Dargan including some of their surrounding neighbours.

Their efforts captured the attention of firefighters working in the area.

"When we came back up the street after it was all over, the 'fireies' shook our hands and said like, 'good to see you, we didn't think we'd see you',"said Mr Dzwinek.