Watch: Aussie Masterchef judge shoves rival football fan who yelled 'pay your staff!'

MasterChef Australia judge George Calombaris is under police investigation after allegedly assaulting a man at the A-League football grand final in Sydney.

Calombaris was among the more than 41,000 fans who watched Sydney FC beat Melbourne Victory in a penalty shootout at Allianz Stadium last night.

SBS footage posted on The World Game website shows the Network Ten television star, a Victory fan, walking onto the field post-match with fellow MasterChef personalities Matt Preston and Shannon Bennett before being heckled by Sydney fans.

The group, decked out in blue Sydney jerseys, can be heard yelling a number of phrases from the stand including "pay your staff" and "you dodgy bastard" - referring to recent revelations Calombaris' restaurant empire had underpaid more than 160 staff.

In an apology issued today, Calombaris said he regrets how he reacted, however he was "genuinely shocked when post-match football banter turned into personal abuse about my family".

"While I am not proud of my reaction to the situation, I was offended by a spectator yelling out abusive and derogatory comments about my family," he said in a statement.

"I have spoken to Melbourne Victory FC and Football Federation Australia today to report the situation and I'm truly sorry that this has happened."

New South Wales Police say they have spoken to two men regarding an incident after the match and will be conducting further investigations.

"A 19-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 38-year-old man after a football game," a police spokeswoman told AAP today.