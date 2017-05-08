 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Watch: Aussie Masterchef judge shoves rival football fan who yelled 'pay your staff!'

share

Source:

AAP

MasterChef Australia judge George Calombaris is under police investigation after allegedly assaulting a man at the A-League football grand final in Sydney.

George Calombaris has since apologised, but says he was offended by a spectator yelling comments about his family.
Source: SBS

Calombaris was among the more than 41,000 fans who watched Sydney FC beat Melbourne Victory in a penalty shootout at Allianz Stadium last night.

SBS footage posted on The World Game website shows the Network Ten television star, a Victory fan, walking onto the field post-match with fellow MasterChef personalities Matt Preston and Shannon Bennett before being heckled by Sydney fans.

The group, decked out in blue Sydney jerseys, can be heard yelling a number of phrases from the stand including "pay your staff" and "you dodgy bastard" - referring to recent revelations Calombaris' restaurant empire had underpaid more than 160 staff.

In an apology issued today, Calombaris said he regrets how he reacted, however he was "genuinely shocked when post-match football banter turned into personal abuse about my family".

"While I am not proud of my reaction to the situation, I was offended by a spectator yelling out abusive and derogatory comments about my family," he said in a statement.

"I have spoken to Melbourne Victory FC and Football Federation Australia today to report the situation and I'm truly sorry that this has happened."

New South Wales Police say they have spoken to two men regarding an incident after the match and will be conducting further investigations.

"A 19-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 38-year-old man after a football game," a police spokeswoman told AAP today.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The former All Black ignited a spectacular play which ended in a try with his side Ulster edging Exeter 19-18 in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Watch: Ex-All Blacks flyer Charles Piutau wins Ireland's Pro12 players' player of the season - and this is why

02:33
2
Those close the princess have released more about her mind set around the time she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

Princess Diana: More details emerge surrounding her death and her lovers


01:04
3
The cocaine accused duo won’t be in the squad for the World Cup.

'They have broken my trust' - Kidwell axes drug scandal hit Kiwis stars Bromwich, Proctor from Rugby League World Cup

00:27
4
The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.

Watch: Dan Carter comes from nowhere to blindside Bordeaux star with huge try-saving tackle

00:23
5
Jeremy Malifa, 34, accessed private records of women in Police systems 21 times.

Watch: 'I regret my actions and I'm sorry' - former cop admits looking in police computer system at private details of women he wanted to pursue


00:23
Jeremy Malifa, 34, accessed private records of women in Police systems 21 times.

Watch: 'I regret my actions and I'm sorry' - former cop admits looking in police computer system at private details of women he wanted to pursue

Jeremy Malifa accessed the personal details of women he was attracted to.

03:16
Dee said she her tattoos, piercings and general awkwardness may have been the reason she was kicked off first.

Video: First person voted off NZ Survivor puts it down to being 'a bit weird' on day one

Dee, a 29-year-old customer service rep from Auckland, says her piercings and tattoos can make her hard to warm up to.

01:41
Mr Macron thanked his supporters and said France will continue to fight terrorism at home and abroad.

Watch: Emmanuel Macron makes victorious speech after French presidential win: 'I will protect and defend France'

Macron will be the youngest French president ever.

00:26
Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Watch: Marine Le Pen gives concession speech after losing French election: 'They voted for continuity'

Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ