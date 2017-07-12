 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Aussie joker refuses to pay for mover, hauls fridge across town on train

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Excess baggage has taken on a whole new meaning at a Brisbane train station where two passengers have been caught on camera trying to take a full-sized fridge and a couch on board rather than pay for a removal van.

His efforts to save cash were all in vain, however, with Queensland Rail slapping him with a fine.
Source: Queensland Rail

Queensland Rail posted the videos of the two incidents on social media, saying the day's train etiquette message was a simple one - book a removalist.

The vision shows a man struggling to get a large white fridge into a lift at Bowen Hills train station before wheeling it onto a platform and hauling it onto the train.

Hard on his heels is a Queensland rail officer who writes him out a ticket for a fine.

In a separate incident, another man goes to great lengths to lug his couch along the platform and up a lift at the same train station.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

00:36
2
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

LIVE: Motorists struggle to navigate icy roads as icy front works its way up the country, leaving south blanketed in snow

00:23
3
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

4
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

5
A baby holds a parent's hand.

'Parents who can't afford to have children should not be having them' - ACT deputy slams Labour's baby policy

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

00:36
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

LIVE: Motorists struggle to navigate icy roads as icy front works its way up the country, leaving south blanketed in snow

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.


03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ