Watch: Aussie joker refuses to pay for mover, hauls fridge across town on train

Excess baggage has taken on a whole new meaning at a Brisbane train station where two passengers have been caught on camera trying to take a full-sized fridge and a couch on board rather than pay for a removal van.

Queensland Rail posted the videos of the two incidents on social media, saying the day's train etiquette message was a simple one - book a removalist.

The vision shows a man struggling to get a large white fridge into a lift at Bowen Hills train station before wheeling it onto a platform and hauling it onto the train.

Hard on his heels is a Queensland rail officer who writes him out a ticket for a fine.