Watch: Aussie hoons rev massive burnout while being towed down freeway

An Aussie racing team has been filmed doing a massive burnout atop a trailer being towed down a national highway, as the occupants flail their arms out the window with pleasure.

The footage was captured while the racers were driving back to Melbourne along the Hume Highway, after attending a Performance Car Mania event in the Victorian countryside over the weekend.

Smoke can be seen blanketing the highway, as the occupants of the car lean halfway out of the vehicle with joy, offering a 'rock on' gesture to the camera.

The incident is now being investigated by Victorian Police, and organiser of the Car Mania event Wayne Williams told Nine News the occupants of the car will be banned from his event in the future.

"It's very disappointing that they think it’s okay," Williams said.