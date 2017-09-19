 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Watch: Aussie hoons rev massive burnout while being towed down freeway

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Aussie racing team has been filmed doing a massive burnout atop a trailer being towed down a national highway, as the occupants flail their arms out the window with pleasure.

An Australian racing team have been filmed performing a burnout while their vehicle was secured on top of a trailer.
Source: Nine

The footage was captured while the racers were driving back to Melbourne along the Hume Highway, after attending a Performance Car Mania event in the Victorian countryside over the weekend.

Smoke can be seen blanketing the highway, as the occupants of the car lean halfway out of the vehicle with joy, offering a 'rock on' gesture to the camera. 

The incident is now being investigated by Victorian Police, and organiser of the Car Mania event Wayne Williams told Nine News the occupants of the car will be banned from his event in the future.

"It's very disappointing that they think it’s okay," Williams said.

"We work well with the police and the local council to make sure (the event) works safely and right."

Related

Transport

Australia

00:19
The man who captured dash-cam footage of the incident said the cars behind him weren't so lucky.

Watch: Dramatic moment caravan roof blows off just missing cars on Sydney highway

Methven Highway closed after fatal crash in Ashburton

Prime Minister Bill English speaks at a New Zealand Transport Agency event in Auckland.

National promises to start building new $135 million Nelson highway
00:29
Torrential rain inundated the Rosenberg road bridge, causing it to collapse.

Raw video: Monster sinkhole opens up on Texas highway as Harvey wreaks havoc

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

00:30
2
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:45
4
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

00:15
5
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuvre

05:44
Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.

Fuel crisis latest: Thirteen Z stations run out of 95 petrol as public servants urged to 'defer non-essential' air travel via Auckland

The jet fuel pipeline crisis is set to linger on until at least Sunday.

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.

01:15
See Robert Muldoon before he was Prime Minister, as we bring the iconic moments in New Zealand history.

Watch: Robert Muldoon admits defeat as 'Big Norm' storms to victory in 1972

As the nation counts down to the election, we bring you one of the moments from the 1972 campaign.

01:24
The black and white version shows a sneak peek into Kiwi life over 50 years ago, showing it’s not all that different.

Election flashback: 'Too much mudslinging?' - Amazing look at NZ's first TV election coverage

The black and white coverage provides a sneak peek into Kiwi life.


00:34
Duco Events boss David Higgins stole the show at this morning’s press conference.

Watch: 'It reflects on our team' - Joseph Parker tells 1 NEWS he's embarrassed by David Higgins' bizarre press conference rant

Parker's promoter was booted out of the pre-fight media conference in London.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 