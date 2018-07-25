Watch: Aussie hoon pops a wheelie through red light, stands on motorbike while weaving through traffic

A motorcyclist filmed popping a wheelie, running a red light and then standing on one leg on the bike's seat is being pursued by New South Wales Police for "dangerous driving".

The undated video, uploaded to the force's Facebook page, shows the man riding an unregistered Kawasaki trail bike through Seven Hills, northwest of Sydney.



The footage appears to have been shot by a fellow rider on another bike.



"It not only shows a blatant disregard for the safety of other road users, but also for the rider himself," Superintendent Julie Middlemiss said in a statement today.



"Not only does the rider go through a red traffic signal in front of other vehicles, but the person filming the incident does so as well."

