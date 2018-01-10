 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Aussie farmer creates powerful anti-bullying video after death of young girl

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Warning: This story has content that may be distressing for some readers. 

Craig Eastell is being praised for speaking up about the impact of bullying.
Source: Facebook/Craig Eastell

A Western Australian farmer is being praised for speaking up about bullying, suicide and depression, spurred by a recent death of a young girl. 

Craig Eastell posted a video yesterday captioned: 'I think the people that ask for help are legends, asking for help is harder then fighting it alone in your head!'

Mr Eastell speaks to the camera from a farm.

"It's ridiculous that someone has to go and get that far down from people bullying that they feel it's the only way out," he said. 

He spoke about bullies, calling them "worms".

"They're no better than that bit of rotten leaf I'm kicking around on the ground."

Mr Eastell drew on his own experience.

"I know a little bit about depression and suicide, I tried to commit suicide a few years ago."

"It's a sad thing to see when people are taking their own lives for things that can be helped... There's always a way out other than suicide."

"Just talk to somebody."

Mr Eastell's video has been watched 191,000 times. 

Of the hundreds of comments, many are praising Mr Eastell for sharing his story and speaking up about bullying. 

Michael Rethus wrote: "Good on ya mate. You're an inspiration of how more people should be. Should be more of it."

Tammie Davis commented: "I just have to say, thank you for being the man you are and making that video, keep spending the message to the world, say no to bullying and some one is always ready to listen."

Zara Thomas said: "Thank you for standing up for those to afraid to stand up for themselves. Thank you for offering your time and energy to those who may need an ear to listen to them, or a shoulder to cry on. You are one in a million."

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity
 

To view the whole video, click here.

Related

Health

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:15
1
Andy Ellis was invited into the Dagg's Christchurch home just days before the birth of their son.

'It was a bloody shock!' All Black Israel Dagg and wife Daisy expecting baby girl

2

'Absolutely appalling crime' - elderly woman's couch set on fire after helping teens


05:46
3
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

00:26
4
The vehicle caused extensive damage to several properties on Fairy Springs Road.

Raw video: Car leaves trail of destruction after smashing through yards and into side of house in Rotorua

00:20
5
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

Body found in search for woman missing at Hawke's Bay river mouth

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

The Paralympic double-gold medallist called time on his career yesterday.

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 