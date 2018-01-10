Watch: Aussie farmer creates powerful anti-bullying video after death of young girl

Warning: This story has content that may be distressing for some readers.

A Western Australian farmer is being praised for speaking up about bullying, suicide and depression, spurred by a recent death of a young girl.

Craig Eastell posted a video yesterday captioned: 'I think the people that ask for help are legends, asking for help is harder then fighting it alone in your head!'

Mr Eastell speaks to the camera from a farm.

"It's ridiculous that someone has to go and get that far down from people bullying that they feel it's the only way out," he said.

He spoke about bullies, calling them "worms".

"They're no better than that bit of rotten leaf I'm kicking around on the ground."

Mr Eastell drew on his own experience.

"I know a little bit about depression and suicide, I tried to commit suicide a few years ago."

"It's a sad thing to see when people are taking their own lives for things that can be helped... There's always a way out other than suicide."

"Just talk to somebody."

Mr Eastell's video has been watched 191,000 times.

Of the hundreds of comments, many are praising Mr Eastell for sharing his story and speaking up about bullying.

Michael Rethus wrote: "Good on ya mate. You're an inspiration of how more people should be. Should be more of it."

Tammie Davis commented: "I just have to say, thank you for being the man you are and making that video, keep spending the message to the world, say no to bullying and some one is always ready to listen."

Zara Thomas said: "Thank you for standing up for those to afraid to stand up for themselves. Thank you for offering your time and energy to those who may need an ear to listen to them, or a shoulder to cry on. You are one in a million."

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

