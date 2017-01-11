Watch: Aussie family with young child booted off Jetstar flight, but was it the right decision?

Angry Facebook users are slamming Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight this week from Bali to Adelaide.

In a video posted to Facebook yesterday by Vincent Bamforth, who was on flight JQ128 on Tuesday, the family can be seen packing their belongings while two Jetstar crew members watch on.

The family is then seen being escorted off the flight.

To date the Facebook post has received more than 160 shares and almost 400 comments.

Jetstar has stood by its decision to remove the family from the flight, saying they refused to take their allocated seats, according to News Corp Australia.

"We had customers board a flight from Bali to Adelaide overnight who had taken other passengers' seats and refused to move to their allocated seats," a Jetstar spokesperson told News Corp Australia.

"The passengers refused to follow numerous requests from our crew so the captain decided that they would not travel on that flight.

"Like all airlines, our customers are allocated specific seats and we can't have a situation where passengers sit wherever they like. This causes disruptions to other customers and delays the flight departing."

The spokesperson said the family was rebooked to travel on a later service.

"Passengers must be seated in their own allocated seats according to the flight manifest for take-off and landing," the spokesperson said.

But Elena Della Foresta Scamoni, who wrote on Facebook that she was on that flight, commented on the video to say the crew overreacted.