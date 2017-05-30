Watch: Aussie driver who filmed irate pedestrian walking into pole says kids get a 'kick out of' video's viral success

A man in Australia whose video of an angry pedestrian walking into a traffic light pole went viral on YouTube says his children are "getting a kick out of" how popular the video is.

Chris Smith's dashcam footage from inside his car shows his vehicle coming to a stop in Adelaide as the pedestrian, a man walking his dog, begins to cross the road.

The man gestures at Mr Smith, signalling him to slow down before doing the fingers. He then walks straight into a traffic light pole.

Mr Smith posted his dashcam footage of the incident on YouTube last Thursday where it soon went viral, garnering more than six million views in three days.

"My kids were more getting a kick out of it, giving me updates on how many views and subscribers," Mr Smith told Australian news site The Advertiser.

"One of the funniest things that happened was a friend of mine has made a T-shirt saying 'I know Chris Smith'."