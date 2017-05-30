 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Aussie driver who filmed irate pedestrian walking into pole says kids get a 'kick out of' video's viral success

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man in Australia whose video of an angry pedestrian walking into a traffic light pole went viral on YouTube says his children are "getting a kick out of" how popular the video is.

The Adelaide man, walking his dog, was so intent on telling off the "speeding" driver he didn't watch where he was going.
Source: YouTube/ViralHog

Chris Smith's dashcam footage from inside his car shows his vehicle coming to a stop in Adelaide as the pedestrian, a man walking his dog, begins to cross the road.

The man gestures at Mr Smith, signalling him to slow down before doing the fingers. He then walks straight into a traffic light pole.

Mr Smith posted his dashcam footage of the incident on YouTube last Thursday where it soon went viral, garnering more than six million views in three days.

"My kids were more getting a kick out of it, giving me updates on how many views and subscribers," Mr Smith told Australian news site The Advertiser.

"One of the funniest things that happened was a friend of mine has made a T-shirt saying 'I know Chris Smith'."

In a parting shot at the pedestrian Mr Smith says: "If he was concerned about his appearance, maybe he shouldn't have done what he did, it wasn't like the dash cam was hidden away".

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

'Darling, I think we've won it!' - what $27m Lotto winner told husband


00:13
2
The Adelaide man, walking his dog, was so intent on telling off the "speeding" driver he didn't watch where he was going.

Watch: Aussie driver who filmed irate pedestrian walking into pole says kids get a 'kick out of' video's viral success

00:54
3
Hansen has got a shot in early as the mind games begin ahead of the eagerly awaited tour.

All Blacks fans aren't 'arrogant', they're 'well informed' - Hansen hits back after Gatland's swipe at loyal NZ fans

00:30
4
The cheeky Chiefs fullback says he served Pulu the opportunity on a silver platter and he didn't miss.

'I'm lucky I'm still in one piece!' Damian McKenzie recounts getting annihilated by Augustine Pulu in massive tackle

00:19
5
The little baby shocked a Brazilian midwife when the newborn appeared to wriggle and walk while she was bathing her.

Watch: Newborn baby appears to take incredible first steps just moments after birth

03:17
John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.

'If a child wants to play with a different type of toy it doesn’t do any harm' – parenting expert weighs into debate over Happy Meals toys

John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.

00:36
AUT Tourism Professor Simon Milne says despite high costs for tourists visiting hospitals, we don’t want to treat it like a cash cow by taxing visitors.

Expert: Tax on tourists for medical costs not a good idea despite $160m spend

While we should be looking at ways to encourage tourists to pay their way, taxing them could lead to "bad PR", says a professor of tourism.

01:01
In reality she only won on Survivor NZ because Mogoton purposefully lost the challenge.

Survivor NZ blog: Politics, self destruction and an attitude that is wearing thin

Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

00:30
The 17-year-old has made it to the final 12 of The Voice after this amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Watch: Kiwi teen hits the right note with Seal on The Voice Australia, blowing away judges to reach final 12

Hoseah Partsch, 17, gave an amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.

00:30
Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call in America's Cup qualifying scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

Watch: 'Common sense has gone out the window' - Artemis crew member fumes after last gasp penalty hands Team NZ race

Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ