Watch: Aussie dog adopts eight piglets and suckles them

A dog has taken eight piglets under her care and is looking after them like her own on Australia's Gold Coast.

The piglets were delivered to Wes Trevor's nursery, Spectrum Plants, in Wongawallan, which 100 other animals already call home.

Treasure the boxer took an immediate liking to the pigs who began to suckle her.

"She cuddled up to them and she licked them and she looked after them and then they just started feeding off her," Mr Trevor told 9 News.

"We called a vet and the vet said as long as she’s not being hurt then everything's fine," he said.