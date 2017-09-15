 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Watch: Aussie dog adopts eight piglets and suckles them

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A dog has taken eight piglets under her care and is looking after them like her own on Australia's Gold Coast. 

The owner of Treasure the boxer, Wes Trevor, says, "she just loved the piglets from day one."
Source: Nine

The piglets were delivered to Wes Trevor's nursery, Spectrum Plants, in Wongawallan, which 100 other animals already call home. 

Treasure the boxer took an immediate liking to the pigs who began to suckle her. 

"She cuddled up to them and she licked them and she looked after them and then they just started feeding off her," Mr Trevor told 9 News.

"We called a vet and the vet said as long as she’s not being hurt then everything's fine," he said.

Treasure was adopted by Mr Trevor 16 months ago after she was discovered living on the streets. 

Related

Animals

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:48
1
David Seymour, Nikki Kaye, Gareth Morgan and Peter Dunne feature in the video created by the University of Auckland Policy Club.

Watch: 'He looks like his breath would really smell' - Bill English and range of politicians read out mean tweets

00:28
2
Witness Kirsten Barker came across the crash in Devonport which left one person a critical condition.

Watch: Aftermath of horror crash which left three injured and bus lodged in house

00:40
3
The boy wrote to Trump that he admires the president's business background and has started his own neighbourhood lawn care business.

Watch: 11-year-old boy gets lawn-mowing gig at White House

00:58
4
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:37
5
Oracle's leader faced blunt questions at today's press conference over whether he is the right man for the job.

Jimmy Spithill desperate to 'get that Cup back off New Zealand' in 2021

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

02:15
Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Cuddling cats and hugging students – contrasting days on the campaign trail for National and Labour

Bill English worked on winning a seat off Labour, while Jacinda Ardern pushed for the youth vote of Dunedin.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:17
Mehaka Lee Te Puia wants justice for other Kiwis detained in Oz after being booted on character grounds.

Kiwi booted out of Aussie despite winning landmark case tells of toll on kids - 'They were shattered'

Mehaka Lee Te Puia was detained at Perth's immigration centre for nearly two years.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 