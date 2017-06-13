Watch: Aussie cop breaks up epic brawl between kangaroo and German shepherd

An Aussie cop was forced to intervene in a battle between a kangaroo and a German shepherd in Cooma, New South Wales.

Australian man Anthony Hartley filmed the unusual adversaries duke it out for what he claims was a 20-minute slog on Sunday.

Mr Hartley posted the footage of the duelling animals to Youtube where he wrote, "saw the dog and the kangaroo having a scuffle for about 20 minutes until the police came and broke it up."

The video shows the German shepherd barking in the kangaroo's face as it attempts to lash out at the fleet footed canine.