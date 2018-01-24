Watch: Aussie car crusher in action as cops crack down on 'hoon meets'

Police in Melbourne have launched a crackdown on 'hoon meets', crushing eight cars to try to discourage illegal street race gatherings across the city.

Victoria Police video shows several vehicles being prodded by a forklift before a steel recycling machine crushes them.

9News reports a police taskforce executed four warrants across Melbourne's south-east yesterday.

As a result, two women, both aged 22, have been charged with offences including conduct endangering serious injury and high risk driving.

Detective Inspector Mick Daly said authorities had "no tolerance" for people who plan or participate in deliberate and risky behaviour at 'hoon meets', and lives have been lost by bad driving at such get-togethers in the past.

The taskforce has arrested more than 50 people and seized 24 cars since it was set up to investigate illegal gatherings two years ago.

On this side of the Tasman, former police minister Judith Collins was nicknamed Crusher Collins when she introduced legislation in 2009 to crush the cars of persistent boy racers.