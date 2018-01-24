 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Aussie car crusher in action as cops crack down on 'hoon meets'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police in Melbourne have launched a crackdown on 'hoon meets', crushing eight cars to try to discourage illegal street race gatherings across the city.

Victoria Police crushed eight cars in Melbourne, saying they won't tolerate deliberate and risky behaviour at hoon gatherings.
Source: Victoria Police

Victoria Police video shows several vehicles being prodded by a forklift before a steel recycling machine crushes them.

9News reports a police taskforce executed four warrants across Melbourne's south-east yesterday.

As a result, two women, both aged 22, have been charged with offences including conduct endangering serious injury and high risk driving.

Detective Inspector Mick Daly said authorities had "no tolerance" for people who plan or participate in deliberate and risky behaviour at 'hoon meets', and lives have been lost by bad driving at such get-togethers in the past.

The taskforce has arrested more than 50 people and seized 24 cars since it was set up to investigate illegal gatherings two years ago.

On this side of the Tasman, former police minister Judith Collins was nicknamed Crusher Collins when she introduced legislation in 2009 to crush the cars of persistent boy racers.

It was reported late last year that only three cars have been seized and destroyed under that law.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

01:18
2
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

00:35
3
The hilarious advert has been racking up the views since being posted online.

Watch: Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison gives Kiwi flavour to Aussie ad

00:23
4
Tourists aboard an Auckland Whale and Dolphin Safari vessel saw something slightly different today off Waiheke Island.

Watch: Dead whale off Waiheke Island sparks shark feeding frenzy

00:30
5
The Thunder came from behind to edge Brooklyn 109-108 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma.

Steven Adams hustles to get off great buzzer beater as Westbrook magic leads OKC Thunder to comeback win over Nets

00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.

02:01
It is the first time in a decade a Labour government has been welcomed to the grounds.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes Jacinda Ardern, political leaders to Ratana

Politicans across the House are at the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 