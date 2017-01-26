Watch: Audience members scream in horror as high wire artists plummet to the stage

Audience members screamed in horror as a tight rope act went badly wrong in Monte Carlo at the weekend, leaving one member of the troupe with a broken wrist after a number of acrobats plunged seven metres to the ground.

The Gerlings were performing at the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival when they attempted a pyramid high-wire act.

Seven members were in position while another was at the back, when a ninth person's attempts to get on the shoulders of another acrobat failed.

They lost their balance, causing a number of the acrobats to fall around seven metres to the stage.