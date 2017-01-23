Watch: Astonishing video shows flood waters pouring down Tahiti streets, power cut to thousands

Extreme rain and flooding in French Polynesia has closed Tahiti's international airport and forced evacuations of houses in affected areas.

An Air France plane was diverted to the Cook Islands after it was unable to land at Fa'a'ā International Airport in Tahiti, and all other flights have been grounded.

There's widespread flooding in Tahiti and Moorea and houses along river banks have been evacuated.

The public have been warned to limit travel as many roads have been closed and there is also risk of landslides.