Watch: Ariana Grande and all-star musical line-up play Manchester tribute concert for terror attack victims

Ariana Grande paid tribute to the city of Manchester, England, today with an energetic, all-star concert that raised millions for victims of a suicide bombing that tore through her last performance in the city nearly two weeks ago.

Grande was emotional and teary-eyed throughout the One Love Manchester concert today, which the British Red Cross said it raised more than £10 million ($NZ18 million) for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, created for those affected by the attack at Grande's May 22 show.

She closed the three-hour-plus event with a cover of Over the Rainbow, crying onstage at the song's end as the audience cheered her on.

"Manchester, I love you with all of my heart," Grande said before the performance, and just after singing One Last Time with Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and more of the show's performers standing behind her in solidarity.

Grande enlisted some of music's biggest names for the benefit concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Liam Gallagher.