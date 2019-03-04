TODAY |

Watch: Annual Battle of the Oranges kicks off in small Italian town

Associated Press
Thousands of people gathered in Ivrea in northern Italy today for the start of the traditional Battle of Oranges, the highlight of the town's annual carnival.

Tonnes of oranges will be thrown over the course of the battle which will continue for another two days.

The origins of the food fight are believed to date back to around 1200 AD and the revolt against a tyrannical baron which resulted in his overthrow, the destruction of his castle and the creation of a free municipality.

According to the legend the rebellion was led by Violetta, daughter of a miller and betrothed to Toniotto, who refused to respect the "jus primae noctis" right claimed by the baron.

During the fight, the "baron's army" crosses the city on horse-drawn carts through the "people" on the ground, who are separated into nine teams, as they pelt each other with oranges.

Around 8000 fighters, in Italian "Aranceri", or "Orangiers" were involved in the first battle today.

Thousands of people gathered in Ivrea in northern Italy for the battle today. Source: Associated Press
