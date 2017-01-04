Watch: Angry wife rams husband's van on NSW coast after catching him with another woman

An husband, thought to have been cheating on his wife, received a shock when his wife rammed into the camper van he was in with another woman in Australia.

Dash camera video posted to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page showed a black ute ramming into a white camper van, which reportedly contained the cheating pair.

Daily Mail Australia reported that a police source confirmed the incident, which took place in Crowdy Bay, New South Wales on December 30, and said a 58-year-old woman was arrested, but released without charge.