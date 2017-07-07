 

Watch: Angela Merkel and Donald Trump finally shake hands – and the startled look on the German Chancellor's face is priceless

Source:

1 NEWS, Associated Press

Angela Merkel's startled facial expression while greeting Donald Trump with a handshake in front of media is priceless. 

Donald Trump reportedly refused to shake hands at a press conference with Merkel at their first meeting at the White House in March.
Source: CNN

The two world leaders spoke briefly while looking directly at each other and engaged in a handshake as part of an annual summit of industrial nations in Hamburg, Germany. 

The German Chancellor looked surprised that Trump shook her hand after he reportedly refused to do so at a press conference with the German leader during their first meeting at the White House in March.  

They then left for closed-door discussions.

The greeting went more smoothly than one between Mr Trump and the Polish President, after Andrzej Duda's wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer of a handshake and went to Melania Trump instead. 

The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.
Source: BBC

The German government says Merkel and Trump discussed issues including North Korea, the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

A brief government statement gave no further details of today's discussion, which lasted a little over an hour, other than to say they discussed "some issues on the G-20 agenda."

It said that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also participated.

Merkel and Trump have met on three previous occasions. Merkel has visited the White House, and the two also participated in May in a NATO summit and the Group of Seven summit in Italy.

