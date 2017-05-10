 

Watch: Amazon delivery worker caught tossing packages over fence in US

A Miami doctor caught an Amazon delivery driver throwing packages into his front yard.

An Amazon employee is in trouble after being caught chucking packages over a Miami doctor's fence
CCTV from the doctor's Miami home shows the Amazon employee chucking two large packages over a security fence after briefly pausing to ring the intercom.

The doctor, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Local10 News that he immediately contacted Amazon to report Monday's incident.

He said Amazon agreed they were in the wrong in regards to the delivery, but said they refused when he asked to not have the delivery service used for his packages again.

Amazon's website states that if no one is home when a package is delivered the driver will leave the package in a secure location.

Amazon spokesperson Ernesto Apreza told Local10 News "We have high standards for our delivery partners and expect every package to be handled with care.

"We've notified the right teams internally and will continue to work with the customer directly on matters related to their package delivery."

The doctor said that luckily his packages contained bike helmets, but he worries what happens with more fragile items.

