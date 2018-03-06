Watch: Amazing footage shows US cops saving choking Saint Bernard puppy using CPR

CCTV footage has caught the dramatic moment a group of US cops performed CPR on a choking Saint Bernard puppy, saving its life.

Megan Vitale was walking her nine-week-old puppy near the North Reading police station in Massachusetts yesterday when it began choking.

She ran into the police station in a panic looking for help from the officer's inside.

Turns out she was in luck, as the quick thinking cops began administering back blows and chest compressions, ultimately dislodging the obstruction and saving the puppy's life.

Firefighters then provided the grateful pup with oxygen in the lobby of the police station.

"Even though we are not faced with this kind of incident every day, the officers reacted just as they would in any emergency situation," Chief Murphy of the North Reading Police said.