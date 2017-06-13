Watch: 'I am not afraid of you' - Indian TV anchor silences sexist panel guest who told her to come to work in her underwear

A TV host in India silenced a member of her panel after he said she should come into work in her underwear if she wanted to be considered equal to men.

Faye D'Souza is the editor of Mirror Now, an Indian news channel and was hosting a panel discussion about Priyanka Chopra, an Indian actress who faced a torrent of online abuse over what she wore when talking to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One guest on the show was Maulana Yasoob, a Cleric who agreed that Chopra should face abuse and told D'Souza if she wanted to be treated equally to men she should turn up to work in her underwear.