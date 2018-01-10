Watch: Alligator employs amazing survival technique as pond freezes over in North Carolina

Remarkable footage has emerged from a North Carolina reptile park in the US showing the survival technique employed by alligators during a cold winter blast this week.

Video posted to the Shallotte River Swamp Park Facebook page shows a group of rescue alligators, who call the park home, poking their snouts out of a frozen pond in order to breathe.

The parks general manager, George Howard explained to the Huffington Post that the alligators were alive and well under the ice.

"They can sense temperature changes and will stick their noses out of the water to breathe," Mr Howard said.

"It just so happened southeastern North Carolina recently had a freeze like none other, so the ice literally froze right around their snouts."