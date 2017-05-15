Watch: Airline boots family off flight to Las Vegas over carry-on birthday cake, ruins mother's 40th birthday plans

A US family en-route to Vegas were booted off a JetBlue flight over a buttercream birthday cake.

The New York Daily News reported Cameron Burke, his wife Minta and their children aged seven and nine were flying with the airline on May 3 for Minta's 40th birthday.

However they were told to leave the flight after an argument with a flight attendant over the placement of the carry-on cake.

Mr Burke said he put it in an overhead compartment but was asked to move it, so put it in another compartment, to which he was asked to move it again to the seat in front.

Another flight attendant came along and according to Mr Burke, berated her colleague, and then him.

"She said I was being non-compliant."

He the asked the attendant, "Miss, have you been drinking?" because her behaviour was "irrational", he told the NY Daily News.

The family were then asked to leave the flight, to which Mr Burke refused and began recording.

Police officers came onto the flight and spoke with the family saying, "No one is in any trouble".

The family did have to leave the flight, but their tickets were refunded.

JetBlue spokesman Doug McGraw told the NY Daily News, "The customers became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crew member's fitness to fly."