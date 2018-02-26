 

Watch: Air hostess throws bottled water as passenger's luggage catches on fire on Chinese plane

Source:

1 NEWS

A passenger's bag caught fire in an overhead compartment on a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou to Shanghai yesterday, causing the plane to be evacuated.

The passenger responsible for the fiery luggage was escorted off the plane by police in Guangzhou.
Source: Xinhua News

Channel News Asia reported that passengers were boarding the flight when smoke started to pour into the cabin and a passenger’s bag was then found in flames in an overhead storage compartment.

Video of the incident posted to China's Xinhua News Twitter page shows an air hostess throwing bottled water over the fire as a passenger watches on.

A faulty power bank was reportedly the cause of the fire.

The passenger responsible for the fiery luggage was escorted off the plane by police to help in the investigation.

Channel News Asia reports that the power bank, most likely powered by a lithium-ion battery, was not being used when it caught fire.

A replacement aircraft was brought in to the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, where it departed for Shanghai three hours after the originally scheduled flight.

