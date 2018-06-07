Watch: Aerial video shows enormous river of lava in Hawaii which burned hundreds of homes overnight

Officials with the US Geological Survey said today that the entire neighbourhood of Vacationland, on the Big Island of Hawaii, has been covered by lava, and the nearby Kapoho subdivision has only a few structures remaining.

County officials say there are 279 homes between the two coastal communities, and most are feared to be destroyed.

At least 117 homes have already been taken by lava in the Lanipuna Gardens and Leilani Estates neighbourhoods where lava surfaced more than a month ago.