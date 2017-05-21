Watch: Aerial footage shows huge humpback whale swimming back and forth, stuck a in California harbour

A humpback whale swam into a Southern California harbour and got stuck there, drawing spectators and news helicopters as boat crews try to guide it out to the open water.

Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say the whale was spotted yesterday and was been swimming back and forth in the harbour.

A wildlife expert said the approximately 12 metre long whale appeared to be a healthy juvenile.

Jen Levine, the stranding operations and animal care manager for the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, said rescuers planned to use a hydrophone that plays underwater whale sounds to guide the whale out of the harbour.