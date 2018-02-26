 

Watch: Aerial footage shows flooding in Cincinnati after Ohio River bursts its banks

Associated Press

Heavy rains overnight have sent the already swollen Ohio River at Cincinnati to its highest point in 20 years with the river expected to remain above flood stage through the end of the week, a National Weather Service meteorologist said today.

Between 3.8 - 6 centimetres of rain fell across southern Ohio from Saturday night into Sunday morning (local time) accompanied by high winds and a reported tornado touchdown in Brown County.

Meteorologist Kristen Cassady said the river reached 18.3 metres Sunday morning (local time) at its Cincinnati recording station, 2.4 metres above flood stage, and could reach 18.5 metres on Sunday afternoon, bringing the highest recordings since 1997, when the river reached 19.7 metres.

Local streams and rivers overflowing their banks have caused road closings throughout central and southern Ohio.

Gov. John Kasich issued an emergency declaration Saturday in 17 counties that would make National Guard soldiers available to help flooded communities if needed.

Roughly 32 kilometres east of Cincinnati, the Ohio River village of New Richmond, more than 40 homes and businesses have been affected by flooding, Village Administrator Greg Roberts said Sunday.

Residents evacuated their homes starting Friday into Sunday, he said.

