Watch: Aerial footage reveals new coastline formation as lava from Kilauea volcano pumps into the sea

Associated Press

Lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii that flowed into Kapoho Bay has created nearly a kilometre of new land.

Nearly one kilometre of new land has emerged off the coast of Hawaii's Big island.
Officials with the US Geological Survey said today that the flow was still very active and there was no way of knowing when the eruption would end or if more lava-spewing vents would open.

The fast-moving lava poured into the low-lying coastal Hawaii neighbourhoods in just two days this week, destroying hundreds of homes.

As the lava marched toward the bay, it vaporised Hawaii's largest freshwater lake in Kapoho Crater.

That land in the bay is now owned by the state, but the peninsula won't look like the farmland that dominates that region of the Big Island anytime soon.

The entire neighbourhood of Vacationland on Big Island has now been covered in lava.
Depending on climate, rainfall and other variables, new vegetation could start growing soon, but it would take much longer for the fertile land and lush rainforests to build back up.

But the land is still highly unpredictable, and once the lava cools and hardens it will leave behind a jagged, scorched landscape with razor-sharp shards of volcanic rock.

Any new land masses that are formed by lava within the national park become federal land, and any ocean entries outside the park becomes state land.

The lava, which has covered more than 2023.47 hectares in this latest eruption, is not only expansive but very thick.

Scientists said that while the height of the lava is variable depending on the source and local topography, much of the area is covered in three to six metres of lava.

