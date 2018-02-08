 

Watch: Adorable tiger cub found in mail by Mexican sniffer dog

Associated Press

Mexican inspectors have found tigers in all sorts of situations: on leashes, in neighbours' yards and wandering the streets, but there was a new twist today as someone tried to express-mail a tiger cub.

The cub was sedated and packed into a plastic container.
The cub was sedated and packed into a plastic container. Nobody realised it was there until a sniffer dog looking for contraband detected it.

The cub was mailed in the western state of Jalisco to an address in the central state of Queretaro.

It was dehydrated but otherwise well, and was handed over to an animal management centre.

Strangely enough, the tiger's papers were apparently in order, but it was seized because the mailing constituted mistreatment.

