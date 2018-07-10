Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

Princess Charlotte might be only three, but she showed she was old enough to put the media in their place as she left her brother Prince Louis' christening at the Royal Chapel at St James's Palace.

The young Princess was walking hand-in-hand with her father Prince William after the service when she told waiting photographers: "You're not coming."

In video published by The Daily Mail, Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put as she walked on.

The little royal reportedly showed off her good manners earlier as she politely shook hands with the Archbishop of Canterbury as she arrived for Prince Louis' christening.

William was holding Prince George and Princess Charlotte by the hand as they made their way to the chapel.