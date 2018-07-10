 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Princess Charlotte might be only three, but she showed she was old enough to put the media in their place as she left her brother Prince Louis' christening at the Royal Chapel at St James's Palace. 

Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.
Source: Twitter/RE_DailyMail

The young Princess was walking hand-in-hand with her father Prince William after the service when she told waiting photographers: "You're not coming."

In video published by The Daily Mail, Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put as she walked on.

The little royal reportedly showed off her good manners earlier as she politely shook hands with the Archbishop of Canterbury as she arrived for Prince Louis' christening.

William was holding Prince George and Princess Charlotte by the hand as they made their way to the chapel.

Following the christening, the family was due to host guests including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a private afternoon tea at Clarence House.

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:18
1
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Thailand cave rescue, day three - will the final four boys and their teacher leave the cave today?

00:20
2
Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

00:33
3
The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

4
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

00:20
5
The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Elon Musk and 'mini-sub' made from spare rocket parts arrives at Thai cave to help with rescue

02:18
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Thailand cave rescue, day three - will the final four boys and their teacher leave the cave today?

Follow all the latest developments LIVE as rescuers try to successfully get the remaining four Wild Boar soccer players and their coach from the Tham Luang cave system.

01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.


His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

05:15
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.