Watch: Adorable Indian baby rhino stays close to mum after birth in Czech Republic zoo

A zoo in the Czech Republic is celebrating the birth of a rare female Indian rhino.

The baby was born to mother Manjula and father Baabuu on February 6 and is still not on public display until it is more conditioned to be around humans.

There are only 74 Indian rhinos in European zoos and just 2,500 worldwide, making the Indian rhino a critically endangered species.

The baby has already gained 22 kilos in the last two weeks and should reach well over a ton when it is fully grown.