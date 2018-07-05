Watch: Adorable chimp dances for joy when reunited with his human family

 

The joyful moment a chimpanzee was reunited with the couple who helped raise him has been captured on video.

The little guy yells with joy before jumping into the arms of caregiver Jorge.
Source: Breakfast

Limbani was rejected by his mother and was born with pneumonia, meaning Tania and Jorge stepped in to help raise him, reports CBS.

He now lives at Miami's Zoological Wildlife Foundation, who says "without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn't be here today."

Every few months Limbani gets to meet up with Tania and Jorge, and it's clear to see how much they mean to him.

