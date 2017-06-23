 

Watch: Adelaide cops help couple's dreams come true with unforgettable proposal

Giving a whole new meaning to the phrase serve and protect, a pair of Adelaide policemen went above and beyond the call of duty when they helped a man stage an elaborate proposal by staging a phony traffic stop.

The cops helped pull off an ingenious prank, resulting in a proposal which is fast going viral.
Michael Yuan, an Adelaide dentist, had been going out with his partner Katie for six years when he decided to organise the mischievous proposal with one of his fellow employees brothers, who happens to works for the South Australia Police.

Mr Yuan shared the footage of the romantic moment to his Facebook page. In it we see Mr Yuan's girlfriend being pulled over by two officers in a fake traffic stop so she is distracted while he gets down on one knee ready to pop the question, as uplifting music plays in the background. 

"We're just doing some checks on the vehicle, so I'll get you to hop out for me," one of the officer's tells her.

Katie then asks if she will be in too much trouble, to which he quips back "maybe a lifetime of trouble".

The officer then tells her to turn around, where she is shocked to see her partner on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.

After realising just what is happening she accepts the proposal, ensuring a happy end to the elaborate scheme.

The happy couple have revealed they planned to get married in December this year, no doubt with a couple of special guests attending the wedding.

