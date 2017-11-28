 

Watch: 'Absolutely thrilled' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry next year

Associated Press

Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring, palace officials announced overnight, confirming months of rumours.

After two years of dating and months of rumours the pair announced they are to marry next year.
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.

It says 36-year-old Markle has met the Queen and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle's parents.

The bride-to-be's engagement ring used jewels that belonged to the prince’s mother.
Markle, best known for her role as an ambitious paralegal in the hit US legal drama Suits, surprised many when she shared her feelings for Harry in a September cover story for Vanity Fair.

Harry - once known for his "bad boy" antics, including being photographed playing strip billiards in Las Vegas - has largely won over the British public with his winning smile, his military career and his devotion to charities aimed at helping disabled veterans and other causes.

TVNZ Europe correspondent Joy Reid reports on the massive news from London.
Source: 1 NEWS

Royal historian Christopher Warwick said the monarchy is "in a sense becoming more of a celebrity kind of monarchy" and it is up to William and Catherine and to Harry and Meghan "to actually prove that monarchy is still relevant."

"They are the future of the monarchy, "Warwick said.

This wouldn't be first time that a British royal has married an American - or a divorcee.

In 1936, Edward VIII famously abdicated after he was forced to choose between the monarchy and his relationship with twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson.

