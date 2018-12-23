TODAY |

Watch: 3,500 Santas run 2km course through snowy Russian city

Associated Press
Topics
World

Thousands of runners dressed as Father Christmas raced through the Russian city of St Petersburg today.

Participants from 13 different countries and 24 Russian cities tackled the two kilometre course.

One runner, Amma Gubar, says today was her second year running the event.

"It's always a great pleasure. It's really cool, it brings positive energy, and unites people, and it's also a way of doing some sports. It's very cool."

Organiser Aydar Nuriev says it's all about the fun.

"It's promotion of a healthy lifestyle and improves one's mood ahead of the New Year. It's a way to dive into a fairytale, even for adults: just put on a Santa outfit and have a great time with your friends."

Organisers said some 3,500 people participated in this year's event.

Participants from 13 countries took part in the event. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating as woman dead, baby injured in Matamata home
2
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
3
CEO of Diversity Works, Bev Cassidy-McKenzie discusses if a Wellington barber’s refusal of a female customer is discriminatory.
Hairdressers and barbers warned to ditch 'thank you' drink or face $10,000 fine
4
Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning.
'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Prison escapee accused of plotting to kidnap David Letterman’s baby released on parole

Queensland man charged after 'significant and horrific' injuries to infant results in death
04:41
UK police are continuing investigations into the drone sightings which grounded flights for a day and a half and affected the travel plans of 250,000 passengers.

Long lines and flight delays still plague Gatwick Airport today, but relief as drones disappear
00:34
With a government shutdown just hours away, President Donald Trump was appealing to Democrats over the wall funding issue via video message.

Trump prepared for 'very long' government shutdown as he demands border wall funding