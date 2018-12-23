Watch: 3,500 Santas run 2km course through snowy Russian city

Thousands of runners dressed as Father Christmas raced through the Russian city of St Petersburg today.

Participants from 13 different countries and 24 Russian cities tackled the two kilometre course.

One runner, Amma Gubar, says today was her second year running the event.

"It's always a great pleasure. It's really cool, it brings positive energy, and unites people, and it's also a way of doing some sports. It's very cool."

Organiser Aydar Nuriev says it's all about the fun.

"It's promotion of a healthy lifestyle and improves one's mood ahead of the New Year. It's a way to dive into a fairytale, even for adults: just put on a Santa outfit and have a great time with your friends."