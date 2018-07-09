 

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

The world continues to wait as eight boys and their football coach remain trapped in a Thai cave, awaiting rescue. 

1 NEWS is near the site with the latest updates.

Delight as the first of the trapped Thai boys freed from cave after more than two weeks deep underground.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs is currently in Chiang Rai at the scene of the cave rescue, and says the four boys that have been rescued so far are weak but in good health.

While the family members of the boys will be allowed to visit them in hospital, no physical contact will be possible until after doctors have blood test results back from the boys.

Thailand's interior minister says the same divers who took part in yesterday's rescue of four boys trapped in a flooded cave will also conduct the next operation as they know the cave conditions and what to do.

In comments released by the Government, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said officials were meeting Monday morning (local time) about the next stage of the operation and how to extract the remaining nine people from the cave in the country's north.

Anupong said divers need to place more air canisters along the underwater route to where the boys and their coach have been trapped since June 23. He said that process can take several hours.

A rescue attempt has yet to get underway today, however according to the Guardian helicopters and ambulances have recently been seen arriving at the cave entrance meaning an attempt may soon be underway.

Rain has also started falling in the area.

