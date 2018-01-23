What a waste - beer soaks Aussie road after toppling off ute

Source:
Beer flowed freely but not where you'd want it after cartons fell off a ute in the Queensland city of Townsville this morning.
The beer flowed down the busy road and had to be swept away by clean-up crews, 9News reported.
The ute was understood to have been transporting dozens of cartons from a nearby hotel, when it became "tipsy" on a roundabout at around 7.45am, local time, the report said.
Video shows workers sweeping beer and glass, with a lane of the roundabout blocked.
