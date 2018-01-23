 

What a waste - beer soaks Aussie road after toppling off ute

Beer flowed freely but not where you'd want it after cartons fell off a ute in the Queensland city of Townsville this morning.

The ute was apparently taking dozens of cartons from a hotel when the mishap happened in Townsville.
Source: Nine

The beer flowed down the busy road and had to be swept away by clean-up crews, 9News reported.

The ute was understood to have been transporting dozens of cartons from a nearby hotel, when it became "tipsy" on a roundabout at around 7.45am, local time, the report said.

Video shows workers sweeping beer and glass, with a lane of the roundabout blocked. 

Food and Drink

Australia

