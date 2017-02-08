 

'Wasn't her day' – video captures woman’s 17 attempts to park her car

The woman's neighbour filmed the painful five minutes it took for the woman to park her car.
news

00:27
1
Solid Energy trucks made the decision to back away, rather than breach the blockade to do their regular checks on the mine.

Haunting sight at Pike River blockade causes Solid Energy workers to back away

03:28
2
The PM took the chance during his short phone call with Trump to criticise his anti-Muslim travel ban.

John Armstrong: What was really said during THAT phone call...

01:55
3
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

00:46
4
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

5
Bunnings warehouse.

Not quite lowest price guarantee - Bunnings taken to court over allegedly misleading customers

01:17
'We seem too keen to lock people up and when they come out it seems they get very little support," says Sallies boss Ian Hutson.

Salvation Army: More police on the streets not the answer to stop reoffending

"We seem too keen to lock people up and when they come out it seems they get very little support," says Sallies boss Ian Hutson.

00:52
Trade Me's has introduced a new “safety net” to protect buyers from bad deals made online.

Trade Me brings in new 'safety net' money-back policy

Buyer Protection is a new money back policy announced by Trade Me.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

Is the Green Party's fresh-faced youth policy the best way forward?

Political commentator Bryce Edwards gives his take on the Green Party's youth shake-up, ahead of this year's general election.

00:21
The Associate Health Minister is expected to make an announcement today.

Access to medicinal marijuana must go through Ministry of Health

Today's announcement will come as a blow to those who expected the minister to make access to the drugs easier and faster.

01:00
Breakfast's Jack has interviewed plenty of famous faces, but it seems meeting the acclaimed CNN journalist and anchor was extra special.

Watch: Is Jack Tame having an absolute fanboy moment interviewing charismatic CNN presenter Richard Quest?

It appears so.


 
