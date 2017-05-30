 

It wasn't Donald Trump's fault! The Pope pulls out his glum photo face again

This time, Canadian pinup PM Justin Trudeau was the recipient of the pontiff's displeased expression
02:12
1
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Watch: Chairs through walls and broken toilets - Victoria University student residence 'a feral zoo'

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3
BB gun fired at police in Auckland.

Shots fired at Auckland police officers from BB gun, one struck in vest

00:30
4
The cheeky Chiefs fullback says he served Pulu the opportunity on a silver platter and he didn't miss.

'I'm lucky I'm still in one piece!' Damian McKenzie recounts getting annihilated by Augustine Pulu in massive tackle

00:19
5
The little baby shocked a Brazilian midwife when the newborn appeared to wriggle and walk while she was bathing her.

Watch: Newborn baby appears to take incredible first steps just moments after birth

00:29
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the third day of America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:53
A relative of an Auckland dairy owner says the profits from stolen cigarettes are five times higher than if purchased from a wholesaler.

'There's a huge black market' – South Auckland dairy owners regularly offered stolen cigarettes and food

Shop owners are tempted by the huge profits on stolen cigarettes, it is claimed.


02:12
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

03:17
John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren't dictated by gender.

'If a child wants to play with a different type of toy it doesn’t do any harm' – parenting expert weighs into debate over Happy Meals toys

