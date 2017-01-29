 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Washington state attorney general suing Trump over immigration ban

share

Source:

Associated Press

Washington state's attorney general said today he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests.

When asked if the president had just created a Muslim ban Trump answered in the affirmative before backtracking.
Source: Associated Press

Attorney General Bob Ferguson became the first state attorney general to announce a legal action against the Trump administration over one of its policies.

Mr Trump signed an executive order Friday that suspends all immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days.

Mr Ferguson was one of 16 state attorneys general who released a statement yesterday calling Mr Trump's immigration action "un-American and unlawful."

Mr Trump's order sparked large protests around the country over the weekend, including one that drew 3,000 people to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. He has repeatedly said that the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.

Mr Ferguson said the lawsuit against Mr Trump and high-ranking Trump administration officials would be filed later today in federal court in Seattle.

He said it would seek to have key provisions of the executive order declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit also seeks a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the executive order.

"We've had folks in our office working all weekend on a legal action," said Mr Ferguson, who was joined at a news conference by Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

"This is un-American, it is wrong, and it will not stand," Mr Inslee said. "The clear intent of this executive order is to discriminate against one faith amongst all God's children."

Mr Ferguson said he has been in contact with other attorneys general but that at this point Washington state was acting on its own regarding the legal action.

The Port of Seattle said over the weekend that people who were detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a result of Mr Trump's order have been released.

US Representative Pramila Jayapal said yesterday that two individuals were released.

One is a citizen of Sudan and the other a citizen of Yemen, both countries named in Mr Trump's order.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


2
Dentist (generic).

Kids who visited South Auckland dental clinic could be at risk of Hepatitis, HIV after contamination scare

00:59
3
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

4

Live stream: Breakfast

03:39
5
Colin Craig must pay nearly $1.3 million in damages after being found guilty of defamation.

Colin Craig celebrates win in defamation case against former Conservative Party board member

03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.


00:41
Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

'I've been going to get the water from out of town' - Havelock North residents still shunning town's tap water

Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

02:30
Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

'Dump Trump - people do not want the US President to come here'

Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

05:40
Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

Rebecca Wright: This is a divided America and Trump is polarising it further but he doesn't seem to care

Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

03:59

'Is that why you're not prepared to take a stronger stance on this?' - Jack Tame puts Bill English on the spot over Trump's travel ban

The PM is given the chance to join other global leaders in saying he is 'disgusted' by Trump's policy.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ