WHO warns the world: Nations that rush out of lockdown could suffer for it

The World Health Organisation is warning nations that the risk of having to return to lockdown is very real, as a number of countries prepare to re-open.

America are one of those countries, with President Donald Trump reiterating his desire to lift states' lockdown restrictions even as the nation's death toll has passed 75,000.

"One day they said, 'We have to close our country.' Well, now it's time to open it up," Mr Trump said.

"And you know what? The people of our country are warriors.

"And yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes."

The US president's words highlight a growing divide in America, whether to prioritise public health or the economy.

Meanwhile, other nations are also targeting next week to re-open. Germany's decline in infections has seen the green light for football's Bundesliga to resume.

But Chancelor Angela Merkel has warned that Germany, too, isn't out of the woods.

"I think we can say today that we have the very first phase of the pandemic behind us. But we must always be aware that we are still at the beginning of the pandemic."

In China, plans to open Shanghai Disneyland on May 11 are going ahead. It would be the first theme park to re-start since the pandemic struck.