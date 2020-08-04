WHO warns there might never be a 'silver bullet' to defeat Covid-19

The head of the World Health Organisation warned today that although several coronavirus vaccines were in advanced stages of clinical trial, "there is no silver bullet for the moment and there might never be".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking at a media briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said preventing outbreaks still came down to public health measures such as testing, tracing and quarantining, as well as governments informing and listening to local communities.

Individuals should continue to abide by social distancing rules, wear masks and wash their hands.

"Do it all," Tedros urged.

He acknowledged that strict health measures had an impact on economies and societies as a whole and that countries had "tough choices" to make to bring the pandemic under control.