TODAY |

WHO warns no evidence yet on Covid-19 immunity after recovering from coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

The World Health Organization has warned that there is no evidence yet that someone who has recovered from Covid-19 is immune to being infected again with the coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cases globally now top 270,000 with more than 11,000 deaths. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Maria van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonoses unit, issued the warning this morning while discussing serological testing of the virus.

Serological, or antibody, tests can indicate whether a person has had Covid-19 in the past and was either asymptomatic or recovered, but Dr van Kerkhove warned they shouldn’t serve as an immunity indicator.

“What the use of these tests will do will measure the level of antibodies. It’s a response that the body has a week or two later after they’ve been infected with this virus,” she said at a news conference at WHO’s Geneva headquarters.

“Right now, we have no evidence that the use of a serological test can show that an individual is immune or protected from reinfection.”

Antibodies are cells created by the body and used by the immune system to neutralise pathogens such as bacteria and viruses but Dr van Kerkhove admitted it’s not yet known whether that response leads to immunity against the coronavirus.

This week, the number of Covid-19 cases surpassed 2,000,000 while recovered cases reached 550,000 and the death toll stood at over 150,000.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s emergencies programme, said scientists are also still determining the length of protection antibodies might give a person who has been infected with the coronavirus. 

“With regards to recovery and then reinfection, I believe we do not have the answers to that. That is an unknown,” Dr Ryan said.

“Nobody is sure whether someone with antibodies is fully protected against having the disease or being exposed again.

“Plus some of the tests have issues with sensitivity,” he added. “They may give a false negative result.”

The WHO also noted the added issue of individual nations differences in testing rates which could alter data significantly.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:11
13 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, no new deaths reported
2
Ministry spells out which students will return to school under Covid-19 Level 3
3
Work visa rules relaxed during Covid-19 lockdown
4
More residents from Auckland resthome linked to Covid-19 cluster transferred to Waitakere Hospital
5
New Zealand lockdown's queen of 'mum dancing' crowned on Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Ministry spells out which students will return to school under Covid-19 Level 3

'You hear the cries' - Virus toll haunts a New York paramedic on the Covid-19 frontline

Immunocompromised seeing donations for vital drugs fall away during coronavirus crisis

Work visa rules relaxed during Covid-19 lockdown