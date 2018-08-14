Warnings over increasingly-popular ‘Brazilian butt lift’

Australia has again fared well in a list of the world's most liveable cities, but after holding the title for seven years, Melbourne has slipped to second place.
And no New Zealand cities make the cut for the top-10 with Auckland dropping down the Economist's 2018 Global Liveability Index.
As the terror threat eases in parts of Europe, Vienna gets the gong in the Global Liveability Index, released today.
Despite improving its scores in some of the judging criteria, Melbourne was relegated to bridesmaid, with Sydney in fifth place and Adelaide rounding out the top-10.
"We have been number one for an unprecedented seven years in a row. The irony is this year it was our best score in eight years, coming in second," Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp told journalists today.
The index gave Melbourne 100 per cent in health care, infrastructure and education, while recording improvements in the areas of culture and environment.
But the city's scores for and safety stability "have room for improvement", and it's in the latter category that the Austrian capital took the title, winning by just 0.7 per cent.
"Although both Melbourne and Vienna have registered improvements in liveability over the last six months, increases in Vienna's ratings, particularly in the stability category, have been enough for the city to overtake Melbourne," the report said.
Victoria's coalition opposition blamed crime for Melbourne's fall from the top spot.
"We know that there are things that make it harder for Victorians to hold that significant role, we know that across the state there are issues with gang violence, we know that crime is up in this state, we know that all of those matters compared to other cities offer us a challenge," Liberal MP David Davis said.
Labor minister Martin Foley dismissed the blame, accusing the opposition of making "false assertions".
"I look forward to Melbourne redeeming its crown once our infrastructure agenda starts to deliver even better benefits in the years to come," he added.
Among other Australian cities to be demoted, Perth has gone from seventh to 14th place since 2017. Auckland, Helsinki and Hamburg have also slipped from the top 10.
Damascus in Syria, Port Moresby in PNG and Dhaka in Bangladesh are among the world's 10 least liveable cities.
World's 10 most liveable cities
* 1. Vienna, Austria
* 2. Melbourne, Australia
* 3. Osaka, Japan
* 4. Calgary, Canada
* 5. Sydney, Australia
* 6. Vancouver, Canada
* 7. Toronto, Canada
* 8. Tokyo, Japan
* 9. Copenhagen, Denmark
* 10. Adelaide, Australia
Australia's top cities
* 2. Melbourne
* 5. Sydney
* 10. Adelaide
* 14. Perth
* 22. Brisbane
President Donald Trump today dared New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to challenge him in 2020 - and warned the Democrat, "Anybody that runs against Trump suffers."
Trump also said that Cuomo once called him and promised that he wouldn't run against him - a claim that Cuomo's office did not immediately dispute.
The challenge came as Trump delivered remarks at a fundraising event for Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running for re-election. The Utica visit marked Trump's first as president to an area he won in 2016.
Trump, a New York native, spent much of the event attacking his home-state governor as well as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is also thought to have White House ambitions.
Trump said that Cuomo, who is running for re-election against "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, called him and told him, "I'll never run for president against you."
"But maybe he wants to," Trump went on, adding: "Oh, please do it. Please. Please. He did say that. Maybe he meant it. The one thing we know - and they do say - anybody that runs against Trump suffers. That's the way it should be."
Trump, who flirted with a gubernatorial run before setting his eyes on the White House, argued that New York could have the lowest taxes in the nation if Cuomo had allowed hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in the state and claimed Cuomo "wants to take away your Second Amendment."
"It's very sad to see what's happened with New York," he said. "This could have been Boomtown, USA."
Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to the criticism, but Cuomo on Twitter defended his position on gun rights.
"Donald Trump & the NRA - bankrupt bedfellows: literally and morally," he tweeted. "Unlike Trump, I'm not afraid to take on the NRA."
His office released a lengthy statement ahead of Trump's arrival accusing Trump of having "forgotten what made this country great."
"Despite being a native New Yorker, since you took office, you have attacked our healthcare, passed a tax law that punished New York in order to fund corporate tax cuts, ripped immigrant New Yorkers from their families, launched an assault on our environment, and undermined the basic values on which this state and this nation were built," he said.
As for Gillibrand, Trump called her "a puppet" of New York's other Democratic senator, Chuck Schumer.
"She's been up to my office looking for campaign contributions. And she's very aggressive on contributions, but she's not very aggressive on getting things done," Trump said.
Gillibrand responded by Twitter: "The President refuses to acknowledge the work I've gotten done. Sound familiar, ladies?"
Trump's fundraising events are usually closed to reporters, but this time White House staff allowed the small group of journalists travelling with the president inside, giving Trump a broader platform for his remarks.