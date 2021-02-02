Warnings issued after fake Covid-19 test certificates with negative test results sold online

Fake Covid-19 test certificates published with a negative test result are being sold online, allowing people to travel without being tested.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's prompted warnings from the European Union's law enforcement agency, who says the UK National Health Service counterfeits clearing people to fly are putting lives at risk.

Fraud expert Nick Parfitt made the discovery while monitoring online forums used by criminal gangs, who said the groups have been operating "for some time" and on a "global basis", the BBC reports.