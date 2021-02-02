TODAY |

Warnings issued after fake Covid-19 test certificates with negative test results sold online

Source:  1 NEWS

Fake Covid-19 test certificates published with a negative test result are being sold online, allowing people to travel without being tested.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s prompted warnings from the European Union’s law enforcement agency.

It's prompted warnings from the European Union's law enforcement agency, who says the UK National Health Service counterfeits clearing people to fly are putting lives at risk.

Fraud expert Nick Parfitt made the discovery while monitoring online forums used by criminal gangs, who said the groups have been operating "for some time" and on a "global basis", the BBC reports

The falsified test results are not exclusive to fake NHS certificates, however, with a BBC investigation revealing certificates going on the market for people looking to return to the UK from overseas.

World
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
'We applied like anyone else would' — Breakers star speaks out over family's MIQ exemption
2
'Stress and frustration' as NZ's managed isolation system booked out until June
3
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck in Auckland
4
'Looks like a 70s porn star' — Seven Sharp viewers have their say over Jeremy Wells' new lip luggage
5
Mum seeking 'guardian angel' who helped her after she went into labour on Auckland roadside eight years ago
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Out-of-control bushfire near Perth destroys 30 homes, threatens more
00:22

First group of overseas seasonal workers begin apple harvest in Hawke's Bay

California man arrested after social media livestream shows two bodies on apartment floor
01:22

New York police officers who pepper-sprayed nine-year-old suspended