Warnings in place as heavy rain and wind to hit parts of South Island

Lower parts of the country are in for a hammering this weekend as MetService delivers heavy rain and wind warnings across the South Island. 

Rain in city (file picture). Source: istock.com

Strong yet moist northwesterly winds are expected to move across the South Island from the south west by this afternoon before moving up north and across the island by later tonight and in to tomorrow. 

These strong winds are thought to bring bucket fulls of rain across the West Coast and Southern Alps with northwesterly gales hitting southern and eastern regions. 

Fiordland, Westland as well as both the Otago and Canterbury Headwaters are in for a downpour with a heavy rain warning in place. 

While Buller, Southland and most of Otago are on a heavy rain watch at this stage until mid to late afternoon tomorrow. 

Canterbury High Country has also been issued with a strong wind warning, while Otago, Fiordland and Southland have a strong wind watch in place until late afternoon tomorrow.  

