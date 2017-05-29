 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Warning: Sydney man jailed for horror meth-fuelled rampage including head-stomping

share

Source:

AAP

A Sydney man has been jailed over a meth-fuelled rampage during which he randomly attacked seven strangers, including a musician whose head he repeatedly stomped on.

Ricky Hema randomly attacked seven strangers, including musician Oliver Goss, whose head he repeatedly stomped on.
Source: Nine

CCTV footage showed "the astounding ferocity" of the five stomps, including the final one that involved Ricky Hema leaping on to the head of the motionless Oliver Goss, Judge Helen Syme said in the New South Wales District Court today.

Speaking outside court after Hema was jailed for at least five years three months, Mr Goss said he hoped his attacker could be rehabilitated, noting "the whole ice thing is a scourge on our society".

"I just really want and hope that Mr Hema and his family and everyone involved can get on with their lives and hopefully progress and be part of society again."

Hema, 36, was charged over five different incidents occurring over a period of almost three hours on January 24, 2016 in Sydney's southwest.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three of common assault.

In jailing him for a maximum of seven years today, Judge Syme said Hema was well aware that using methamphetamine caused him to feel paranoid and aggressive, and was associated with him committing crimes.

Mr Goss was punched to the side of his face, causing him to fall to the ground in the car park of a Campsie block of units before Hema repeatedly stomped on his head.

He lost consciousness, spent four days in hospital and recovered from his head injuries after timely medical intervention.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

00:39
2
Saturday off the NSW coast is likely to go down as veteran fisher Terry Selwood’s most memorable day on the water - ever.

'A bloody shark! Well I'm buggered' - Aussie fisherman has classic reaction to shark jumping into boat


01:26
3
The boy was sliding down a three story slide when he flew over the edge landing on concrete.

Watch: Horrifying moment young boy is thrown from ride at Californian water park

00:29
4
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:10
5
The suspected apple thieves flinch as they are hit and officers can be heard chuckling.

Watch: South African police pelt suspected fruit thieves with apples


07:13
Southern Cross Travel Insurance has apologised for the incident, saying it was a unique situation they have learnt from.

'Insulting and distressing' - amputee's prosthetic leg considered 'baggage' by insurance company

"They're a part of my identity and a part of my independence," Sarah said.


00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

02:24
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

00:30
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the second day of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ