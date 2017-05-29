Warning: Sydney man jailed for horror meth-fuelled rampage including head-stomping

A Sydney man has been jailed over a meth-fuelled rampage during which he randomly attacked seven strangers, including a musician whose head he repeatedly stomped on.

CCTV footage showed "the astounding ferocity" of the five stomps, including the final one that involved Ricky Hema leaping on to the head of the motionless Oliver Goss, Judge Helen Syme said in the New South Wales District Court today.

Speaking outside court after Hema was jailed for at least five years three months, Mr Goss said he hoped his attacker could be rehabilitated, noting "the whole ice thing is a scourge on our society".

"I just really want and hope that Mr Hema and his family and everyone involved can get on with their lives and hopefully progress and be part of society again."

Hema, 36, was charged over five different incidents occurring over a period of almost three hours on January 24, 2016 in Sydney's southwest.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three of common assault.

In jailing him for a maximum of seven years today, Judge Syme said Hema was well aware that using methamphetamine caused him to feel paranoid and aggressive, and was associated with him committing crimes.

Mr Goss was punched to the side of his face, causing him to fall to the ground in the car park of a Campsie block of units before Hema repeatedly stomped on his head.