 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Warning: Sydney man jailed for horror meth-fuelled rampage including head-stomping

share

Source:

Nine

Ricky Hema randomly attacked seven strangers, including musician Oliver Goss, whose head he repeatedly stomped on.
Source: Nine

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

00:39
2
Saturday off the NSW coast is likely to go down as veteran fisher Terry Selwood’s most memorable day on the water - ever.

'A bloody shark! Well I'm buggered' - Aussie fisherman has classic reaction to shark jumping into boat


01:26
3
The boy was sliding down a three story slide when he flew over the edge landing on concrete.

Watch: Horrifying moment young boy is thrown from ride at Californian water park

00:29
4
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:10
5
The suspected apple thieves flinch as they are hit and officers can be heard chuckling.

Watch: South African police pelt suspected fruit thieves with apples


07:13
Southern Cross Travel Insurance has apologised for the incident, saying it was a unique situation they have learnt from.

'Insulting and distressing' - amputee's prosthetic leg considered 'baggage' by insurance company

"They're a part of my identity and a part of my independence," Sarah said.


00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

02:24
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

00:30
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the second day of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ